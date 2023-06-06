Wife kills husband over brawl on domestic disturbances

Crime Crime Wife kills husband over brawl on domestic disturbances

The couple recently returned back from Dubai

06 June,2023 02:41 am

Gujranwala (Dunya News) – A woman shoot her husband dead in Gujranwala district after a brawl on domestic issues during the late hours of Monday night.

Police sources say that the suspect identified as Sameera shot her husband Abu-Bakar dead, the couple recently returned back from Dubai.

Reportedly, the couple was continuously alleged in prolonged brawls which eventually ended in the death of the husband. Police upon being informed arrived at the scene and started collecting evidence.

Moreover, a case regarding the incident have also been registered. The domestic violence rate in the Pakistan’s society have been soaring over and showing no indications of decline. However, police say that stringent action will be taken against the culprit and soon she will be arrested and tried according to the injunctions of law.