Acid attack in Peshawar burns women along children

A woman in neighbourhood attacked the victims over petty issue

06 June,2023 02:38 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A woman in the provincial capital thrown acid on her neighbour woman burning the victim along with four other children on Monday.

The incident was reported in Yakkatoot area of Peshawar district when a women in neighbourhood thrown acid on another women which burnt two females (J) and (F) along with 11years old teenager named Hira, Hidayatullah and 9 years old Fareeda.

Police have registered case against the neighbour (SH) and her husband known as Ziarat Gul on the complaint of the victim (J). Moreover, all the victims were shifted to hospital for medical aid.

Acid Attacks in Pakistan have been really problematic for the society and wreaked havoc over the social fabric of the nation. Although Acid Crime prevention Act had drastically lowered the ration of acid attacks all over the country due to the stringent punishments still there are some isolated cases.

Acid attacks also creates a dilemma for Pakistan in International sphere due to the severe human right violation. The state still needs to crack down on the inhumane crime and curb the radical elements still looming at large and committing such atrocities.