Minor killed, six wounded in Quetta shooting
Crime
The incident is being investigated by the police
Quetta: (Dunya News) – A nine-year-old girl was killed and six people suffered multiple injuries after unknown gunmen opened fire in Hazarganji area of Quetta on Monday.
Police said the victims were walking towards a bus station when unknown motorcyclists opened fire at them and then fled. Two women were also among the injured. The victims were shifted to a hospital.
The incident is being investigated by the police.