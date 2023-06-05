Minor killed, six wounded in Quetta shooting

Crime Crime Minor killed, six wounded in Quetta shooting

The incident is being investigated by the police

05 June,2023 02:45 pm

Quetta: (Dunya News) – A nine-year-old girl was killed and six people suffered multiple injuries after unknown gunmen opened fire in Hazarganji area of Quetta on Monday.

Police said the victims were walking towards a bus station when unknown motorcyclists opened fire at them and then fled. Two women were also among the injured. The victims were shifted to a hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the police.

