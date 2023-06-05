One killed, three injured over land dispute in Mian Channu

Crime Crime One killed, three injured over land dispute in Mian Channu

Police have launched investigation into the incident

05 June,2023 02:39 pm

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – One person was killed and three others were injured in a firing incident that involved a land dispute in Main Channu on Monday.

Police said the tragic incident took place in suburbs of Main Channu, where a person lost his life due to firing.

The deceased’s two brothers and his father are among the injured. Police shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination andthe injured were admitted.

The police said an investigation into the incident had been launched and that a case would be registered as soon as an application is received.