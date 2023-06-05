One killed, three injured over land dispute in Mian Channu
Crime
Police have launched investigation into the incident
MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – One person was killed and three others were injured in a firing incident that involved a land dispute in Main Channu on Monday.
Police said the tragic incident took place in suburbs of Main Channu, where a person lost his life due to firing.
The deceased’s two brothers and his father are among the injured. Police shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination andthe injured were admitted.
The police said an investigation into the incident had been launched and that a case would be registered as soon as an application is received.