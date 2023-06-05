Old enmity claims life of man in Sujawal

The 25 years old was shot down by the rival party

05 June,2023 02:52 am

SUJAWAL (Dunya News) – A youngster was shot down by the rival party over long standing grudge in Sujawal district of Sindh province during the late hours of Saturday night.

The incident occurred in a native village Janun Janwani when two warring parties started an armed conflict over a long standing grudge. The prolonged episode of firing sent waves of terror in the whole area and as a result of firing a 25 years old youngster identified as Ghumshad Janwani was shot dead.

The deceased and the injured (unconfirmed yet) were transferred to nearby hospital for medical aid. However, the sporadic firing have continued the tense environment over the area.