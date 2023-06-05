Islamabad police beware citizens regarding children crimes

Crime Crime Islamabad police beware citizens regarding children crimes

The police said that the children are vulnerable beings and do not have the capacity of self-defence

05 June,2023 02:50 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The police of federal capital have cautioned citizens regarding children related crimes on Saturday.

Talking to twitter the capital police said that parents should take care of their children and they should not let them go out with strangers. Children are vulnerable beings and do not have the capacity of self-defence.

The parents should supervise over the activities of children. Moreover, police urged the citizens to help them in securing the society and law and order situation.