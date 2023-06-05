Islamabad police beware citizens regarding children crimes
Crime
The police said that the children are vulnerable beings and do not have the capacity of self-defence
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The police of federal capital have cautioned citizens regarding children related crimes on Saturday.
Talking to twitter the capital police said that parents should take care of their children and they should not let them go out with strangers. Children are vulnerable beings and do not have the capacity of self-defence.
The parents should supervise over the activities of children. Moreover, police urged the citizens to help them in securing the society and law and order situation.
بچوں سے متعلقہ جرائم۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) June 4, 2023
اپنے بچوں کا خیال رکھیں۔
بچوں کو انجان افراد کے ساتھ مت جانے دیں۔
بچوں کے اردگرد افراد کے رویوں پر نظر رکھیں ۔
کمسن بچے اپنے دفاع کی صلاحیت نہیں رکھتے۔
سرپرستوں کا فرض ہے کہ بچوں کی سرگرمیوں کی نگرانی کریں۔
مدد کےلیے گھر کے دوسرے افراد یا پکار 15 سے…