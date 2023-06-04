Man kills wife over divorce notice

Crime Crime Man kills wife over divorce notice

The deceased was mother of five children and was residing at her father’s home

04 June,2023 03:58 am

BHALWAL (Dunya News) – A man killed his wife over domestic issues in Sargodha district of most populous province of Pakistan on Saturday.

A resident of Dyowal identified as Muqadas Bibi filed an application to get divorced from his husband and was residing at her paternal home from last eight months. Reportedly, the deceased was killed by her husband as she stepped out of her home on Saturday.

The suspects known as Nasr Iqbal shot-down the woman (her Wife) and fled the scene immediately after killing her. Police arrived with a heavy contingent at the crime scene afterwards.

The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital by police for further legal procedure after taking it into custody. Moreover, police have claimed to formulate search teams to arrest the fleeing suspect.

The domestic violence related murders have been on the rise once again in the country, however, police claimed to curb such incidents soon.