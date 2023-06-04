Teenager stripped naked, brutally tortured in Qabula

The teenager was stripped naked and tortured brutally by four men

04 June,2023 03:57 am

QABULA (Dunya News) – A 14 years old boy was stripped naked and brutally tortured in Pakpattan district of Punjab on Saturday evening. The suspects also made the video of torture.

According to details, the incident occurred in native village 37-E/B when four suspects tortured a youngster. The suspects also made a video of the torture and posted it on social media.

Police have registered a case of this issue and arrested three suspects. Whereas, raids are being conducted to arrest the fourth suspect as well. Police say no one will be allowed to transgress the law and take it into his own hands.