Man kills wife and son for unknown reasons

The man killed his wife and son and then locked the bodies in a trunk

04 June,2023 03:55 am

BHERA (Dunya News) – A man killed his wife and son for reasons unknown yet however the mystery takes a new turn when the suspect surrenders himself to police during the late hours of Saturday night.

A man killed his wife along with his own son and locked the bodies in storage box, the suspect at first fled the scene but later mysteriously surrendered himself to police. Upon the revelations of the suspect police recovered the bodies of the woman and youngster.

The suspect reportedly strangled his wife to death whereas he killed his son by striking a stick on youngster’s head. Police have shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy and further legal procedure.

Police said that the suspect cannot be trusted despite the recovery of the bodies on his directions. Authorities said that the police will investigate the matter thoroughly and ascertain the facts behind this dual murder.

However, police vowed to bring the suspect to justice and show no leniency.