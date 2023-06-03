FIA Interpol brings back three wanted criminals from UAE

The FIA handed over the suspects to Faisalabad Police

03 June,2023 12:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol arrested three suspects wanted by Faisalabad Police from UAE on Saturday.

The FIA arrested the suspects from UAE and transferred them to Faisalabad Airport, among the arrested suspects are Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Saqlain.

FIA officials said cases of kidnapping and sexual assault were registered against the suspects. Interpol Pakistan had also issued red notices for their arrest.

The FIA handed over the suspects to Faisalabad Police.

