Two shot dead over matrimonial dispute in Kashmore

The killings took place at a village where rivals exchanged fire

01 June,2023 08:59 am

KASHMORE (Dunya News) – Two people lost their lives as their rivals exchanged fire over a marriage proposal dispute in Kashmore – a district located in upper Sindh on Wednesday.

According to details, the clash took place between two groups of Dashti community in the area of Darkhan Banglo village. The gunfight resulted in two deaths with the victims identified as Liaquat Dashti and Yousaf Dashti.

Soon after receiving information, a large contingent of police reached the crime scene and the shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

Honour killings as well as disputes and clashes over tribal and land issues are quite common in upper Sindh. Last week, a man and his son were shot dead at their residential property following an old rivalry in Shikarpur district.

The incident was reported at Mangat Wah – a village located within the precincts of Nabi Bakhsh Waggan police station. But one of the incidents that gained media attention was the killing of Dr Mohammad Ajmal Sawand, a teacher associated with the Institute of Business Administration. He was gunned down over “honour” in April this year.

