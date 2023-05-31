ASF foils attempt to smuggle drugs at Faisalabad Airport
Crime
ASF personnel found the drug while searching through the items in the suspect's bag
FAISALABAD (Web Desk) – The Airport Security Force (ASF) recovered 3.2 kg of heroin from a passenger going to Sharjah at the Faisalabad International Airport on Wednesday.
The spokesman said passenger Ashraf Ali had hidden drugs under the layer of Sohan Halwa [a traditional Mughlai dessert in South Asia] in two boxes.
He added that ASF personnel found the drug while searching through the items in the suspect’s bag.
The suspect was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further legal action after initial investigation.