ANF seizes large quantity of crystal meth in raids
Contraband in Rawalpindi was placed in parcel containing garments
KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled bid to smuggle crystal meth – also known as ice – abroad and seized a large quantity of the contraband.
According to the ANF officials who shared the details on Wednesday, raids were conducted in Rawalpindi and Kech – a district located in the region of Balochistan which borders Iran.
In Rawalpindi, the crystal meth was found from a parcel carrying garments, which had been booked for Australia.
On the other hand, another 45 kilogrammes of ice was seized from a mountainous area. This consignment too was stored there for smuggling it to a foreign country.
Crystal meth is the strongest form of methamphetamine. In fact, “Ice” is the street name for pure methamphetamine (meth).
Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It takes the form of a white, odorless, bitter-tasting crystalline powder that easily dissolves in water or alcohol.