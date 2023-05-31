Armed attack on shop leaves four injured in Multan

The rivalry party opened indiscriminate firing on the shop instantly after arriving at scene

MULTAN (Dunya News) – A firing incident on a shop incited by old rivalry left four people injured in Multan district of Punjab in the late hours of Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on a shop situated in Ghanta Ghar chowk of Multan when rivalry party opened indiscriminate firing on the shop instantly after arriving at scene. The Firing incident left four people injured who were transferred to Nishtar Hospital for medical aid.

The police upon being informed about the incident reached the crime scene and started gathering evidence. Police further added that they have initiated the investigations regarding this incident and step are underway to arrest the culprits soon.