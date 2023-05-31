Outlaws start targeting police in Karachi

31 May,2023 02:14 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Robbers in Karachi after looting the citizen for long have now set their eyes on the police and multiple attacks on police were recorded at late Tuesday and early Wednesday night in the provincial capital.

Robbers snatched service rifle from a policeman in Sukhan area of Karachi on Tuesday night. Police cordoned off the area and started looking for the culprits but they could not be arrested as of yet. Police also started analysing the statement of the colleague that how he lost his service weapon.

On the other hand, a policeman was injured after an armed attack on him in Nazimabad No.1 area. The injured policeman has been identified as Shadman and was currently posted in Investigation department in Shershah.

Despite the attacks the police continue to crack down on the criminal elements of society and arrested two suspects from Gulistan-e-Johar’s Block-6. The suspects were arrested after an exchange of fire that left one of the suspect injured. The arrested suspect were identified as Kashan and Umair. Whereas three other accomplices of the suspects fled the scene.

The increasing attack ration on police have raised alarm in Law Enforcing Agencies (LEA’s) and stringent measures are being planned to curb the trend. The police say in spite of these attack they are firmly standing for the protection of citizens and uphold the law.