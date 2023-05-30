Judge gunned down during house robbery attempt

Judge gunned down during house robbery attempt

Incident reported in Rawat area of Rawalpindi

30 May,2023 08:49 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Armed men shot dead a judge who offered resistance during robbery attempt at a private housing society in the Rawat area of Rawalpindi.

According to details, two robbers entered the house of Sardar Amjad Ishaq – a judge posted as a NAB court in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, on the night between Monday and Tuesday. As the victim resisted the house robbery attempt, the criminals opened fire, resulting in multiple injuries to him.

Mr Ishaq was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition where he succumbed to his wounds.

Meanwhile, one of the robbers was also injured as a result of exchange of fire. Police reached the spot and arrested the accused, as they have started investigating the matter.

