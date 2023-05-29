Three injured, one arrested in Karachi during robbery attempts

The citizens are getting frustrated due to the increasing crime rate in the city of lights

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Four persons including a policeman was injured in separate incident in the provincial capital amid late Sunday night and early Monday.

Two persons were shot by robbers for resisting the robbery near Do Darya, Mehran Gotha area. Whereas a policeman was injured in Aram Bagh area after unknown assailants opened fire on the policeman.

On the other hand, during an alleged operation at Site Super Highway, police have arrested a man suspected for robbery. The citizens also thrashed the suspect due to their increasing frustration because of soaring robbery incidents in the city of lights.