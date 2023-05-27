Girl burned to death over honour
Crime
The deceased victim nominated her father and family for the happening in last statement to police
JHANG (Dunya News) – A girl was burned to death by his relatives over honour in Jhang district of Punjab province on Friday.
Reportedly a girl was burned to death by father along with six other suspects over honour. Police have claimed to arrest all the suspects.
The deceased victim recorded a statement in front of police during her last moments before dying and told police that her family did this to her.
Police have registered a case in this regard and said that a thorough investigation will be conducted and all the culprits involved will be brought to justice.