Police arrest two injured bandits during alleged encounter in Lahore

Crime Crime Police arrest two injured bandits during alleged encounter in Lahore

A policeman was also injured during the alleged encounter, however one dacoit fled the scene

26 May,2023 05:17 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A policeman of Dolphin Squad was injured during an exchange of fire between police and dacoits in the provincial capital during the wee hours of Friday night.

According to the spokesperson of the Dolphin Police, near Barki Gol Chakkar, the squad encountered the dacoits, contrarily the bandits attempted to escape by opening firing at police.

The spokesperson stated that one officer was injured by the dacoits' firing and while retaliating the police also fired upon them and two dacoits were arrested in injured condition.

The injured officer and the dacoits have been transferred to General Hospital for medical aid, and a search operation has been initiated to apprehend the fleeing accomplice.