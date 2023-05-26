Widow, son ghastly murdered in Karachi

The woman was beheaded whereas her two years old son was drowned in water

26 May,2023 05:16 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A widow was killed along with her two years old child in the provincial capital during the wee hours of the Friday night.

The incident happened in Gosht Gali of Landhi Qaidabad area when a widow was beheaded and her 5 years old son was drowned. Reportedly, the husband of the deceased woman died few months ago and she was in dispute with the Husband’s relative as she wanted to sale the house and get back to her village. However, nothing is certain to be said yet and investigations and are underway.

Police said that the deceased victim were identified as Faiza and her two years old son Zohan. According to initial investigation there were no signs of a robbery and the murders are expected to be motivated by some personal enmity.

Upon being informed about the incident police with forensic teams reached the crime scene and started gathering proofs. Police have claimed to start investigation of this matter and say that a free and fair investigation of this matter will be conducted to ascertain the facts behind the incident.