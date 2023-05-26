Dispute between two groups claims life of a youngster

Crime Crime Dispute between two groups claims life of a youngster

Two others were also injured during the incident

26 May,2023 02:25 am

AHMEDPUR EAST (Dunya News) – A youngster lost his life due to a dispute between two groups in Ahamedpur East city of Bahawalpur district during Thursday night.

The police sources said that a firing broke out after a two groups locked horns at bus station in Chacha Basti area. As a result of firing one youngster was killed whereas two other were injured.

Police added that the deceased victim has been identified as Mazhar. The deceased along with the injured were shifted to hospital for medical aid in case of signs of life.

Police have registered a case regarding this incident and claimed to start investigations to determine the facts.