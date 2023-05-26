Step-mother kills child over property greed

26 May,2023 01:56 am

MULTAN (Dunya News) – A step-mother killed her step-son in Multan district of Punjab over property issue during the late hours of Thursday night.

Police said that Zainab Bibi, a resident of chak number 97/M, brought her ten-year-old son to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment and informed that he had been electrocuted. However, the doctors found the matter suspicious and informed the police.

The police arrived at the scene and took the suspected Zainab Bibi into custody for investigation. During the initial investigation, she admitted that she had mixed poison in potato chips and fed them to her stepson, which caused him to lose consciousness.

Seeing that the child was still breathing, the accused then electrocuted the child using live wires on his fingers. When even the electric shock did not kill the child, the accused tied a noose around his neck and strangled him.

The accused brought the child to the hospital for treatment to give the impression that it was an accidental incident. The accused intended to kill the child so that her own two sons could become the heirs to their father's property.