Crime Police shoot-down two dacoits during alleged encounter

A policeman was also injured in the alleged encounter

26 May,2023 01:55 am

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Police have brought down two suspected robbers during an alleged encounter in Sialkot district of Punjab province during the wee hours of Thursday night.

The incident reportedly occurred in Mazafarpur area within the jurisdiction of Agoki Police station. During an exchange of fire between police and the suspects, two of them were brought down by police. A policeman was also injured in the alleged encounter.

Police said that the deceased dacoits were running after looting a car from a citizen. The dead bodies of deceased dacoits were shifted to hospital for autopsy and further legal process.

The police says they are determined to protect the citizens of the country and will continue to strive for the cause.