Dead body of lady doctor recovered from Lady Willingdon Hospital in Lahore

26 March,2023 02:01 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dead body of a lady doctor has been recovered from the hostel of Lady Willingdon Hospital in Lahore on Sunday.

Police said 30-year-old Dr. Naseem Ijaz was found dead at the doctors’ hostel number 29. The cause of Dr. Naseem's death has not been determined yet.

The police and forensic lab teams reached the spot and collected the evidence. Police shifted the dead body to the mortuary.

The preliminary information gathered by the police officials revealed that Dr. Naseem Ejaz belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan and she was staying in the hostel for the last 4 years.

