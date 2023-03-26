Pakpattan murder case: Police arrest main suspect, accomplice

Raids are being conducted to find the facilitators of the suspects.

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – Police on Sunday arrested the main suspect and his accomplice for killing seven family members in Punjab’s Pakpattan city.

Punjab police spokesperson said a case has been registered against the two suspects identified as Asad and Sawar, adding that raids are being conducted to find the facilitators of the suspects.

The incident happened at Bari Rakh village of Pakpattan. The suspect, aided by his friends, forced entry into his brother’s house at the time of Sehar and killed his mother and other close relatives by spraying bullets on them. A seven-year-old girl also suffered critical injuries in the firing. The suspect killed two of his brothers in fields.

The dead include mother, brother Sherbaz, Iftikhar and his wife, their two sons and a daughter. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities by the police.

