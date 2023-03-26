Karachi police nab commander of Lyari gang war

A hand grenade was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

26 March,2023 11:31 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Sunday arrested the commander of the Lyari gang war in the Lyari Kalri area of the provincial capital.

Police officials said the accused Asadullah, who was arrested during an operation, belongs to the Shakeel Badshah Khan group. A hand grenade was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Officials further said the arrested suspect has been transferred to the local police station and the investigation is underway.

