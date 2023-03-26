Four injured in several incidents of robbery

26 March,2023 06:16 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Street crimes in the provincial capital of Sindh are getting more frequent. In several incidents of robbery in city of lights, four victims have been injured while resisting. People have become worried for their life.

According to the police, the incidents happened in Baldia Town, Northern By-pass, Orangi Town and Federal-B area of Karachi. The injured victims have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police has claimed to start the investigation to arrest the culprits at earliest. However, a lot of criminals are still at large, restraining the citizen to their homes. The citizens of Karachi has been facing one of the worst forms of lawlessness in recent times.

