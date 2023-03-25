Iftar Timings Mar 25 - Ramazan 3
LHR
06:19 PM
KHI
06:47 PM
ISB
06:25 PM
PWR
06:32 PM
QTA
06:48 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Karachi: Man injured in firing incident

Karachi: Man injured in firing incident

Crime

Police said a case has been registered and search for the runaway suspects is underway.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A man was injured in a firing incident near the Numaish Chowrangi area of Karachi on Saturday.

According to the rescue officials, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a car as a result of which one person was injured. They said the injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Police said a case has been registered and search for the runaway suspects is underway.
 

Related Topics
Crime
Pakistan



Related News