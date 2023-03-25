Karachi: Man injured in firing incident
Crime
KARACHI (Dunya News) - A man was injured in a firing incident near the Numaish Chowrangi area of Karachi on Saturday.
According to the rescue officials, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a car as a result of which one person was injured. They said the injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.
Police said a case has been registered and search for the runaway suspects is underway.