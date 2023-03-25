Karachi: Man injured in firing incident

Crime Crime Karachi: Man injured in firing incident

Police said a case has been registered and search for the runaway suspects is underway.

25 March,2023 12:06 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A man was injured in a firing incident near the Numaish Chowrangi area of Karachi on Saturday.

According to the rescue officials, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a car as a result of which one person was injured. They said the injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Police said a case has been registered and search for the runaway suspects is underway.

