Two persons died as a result of firing in Karachi

25 March,2023 03:46 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The provincial capital has been shaken once again as a firing incident claimed life of two persons in Gulshan-e-Bonair area of Landhi in Karachi. The citizens of the city have been living under continuous fear from decades due to the sky-high crime rates.

The firing incidents in Karachi has become a routine matter, the distressed citizens exclaimed that the lawlessness in the city has significantly affected the daily life. Despite security high alert, the city keeps on bleeding.

According to the rescue, the expired victims were identified as Jaleel and Abdullah, both the dead-bodies has been shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police has said, at first glance, the incident seems to be an outcome of personal feud, both the victims were friends. The incident happened when both were playing ludo inside a plastic godown. The police has recovered two shells of 9mm pistol from the scene.