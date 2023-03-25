Anti-Extortion Cell recovers three teenagers from a police-station

The police has recovered three youngsters from a police station in Karachi

25 March,2023

KARACHI (Dunya News) –A recent incident has exacerbated the miseries of the residents of Karachi, amid a sky-high crime rate in the city of lights. The anti-extortion cell has rescued three teenagers from the roof of North Nazimabad police station

The youngsters were kidnapped for a ransom of 50 lakhs, the alleged involvement of SHO has pointed several question on the performance of police. The citizen seemed shocked, by the alleged involvement of officer who is meant to protect them.

According to Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), the children recovered on Friday, were being kept on the roof of police station since the last two days. The culprits lured them by offering cheap black scorpion and later abducted them.

The families of the victims gave 4 lakhs against the demand of 50 lakhs. The AVCC officers have also recovered the amount. Furthermore, SHO North Nazimabad was suspended and then arrested.