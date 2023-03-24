The frequency of police encounters in Karachi increases with the hike in crime rates

Sindh police comes into action as the crime rates reach skies

24 March,2023 05:57 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The crime rates in the city of lights are once again reaching new heights, however, the police also came in action. The police encounters in Karachi are becoming more frequent, but, the crime rate is still unwavering.



A man named Aslam was arrested by the anti vehicle lifting cell after a police encounter. The police claims to recover a pistol and a stolen car. According to the police, the car was stolen from Defence area.

In another encounter in Sohrab Goth, police arrested two injured robbers and said to have recovered a pistol from the suspects. The suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes

Despite several police encounters and arrests, the crime rates in Karachi are sky high. The increasing street crimes have made the life of the citizens miserable. It would be worth mentioning that with the beginning of the holy month IG Sindh police has ordered a security high alert in Karachi.