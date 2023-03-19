Robber shot dead by security guard in Karachi

19 March,2023 11:05 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A robber was shot dead by a security guard near the Anda Mor in North Karachi on Sunday.

Police said two robbers were looting a citizen when a security guard who happened to be present at the time of the incident shot dead one of them, while the other robber managed to escape.

Police added that the dead body of the robber was to be shifted to a hospital for identification and his previous criminal record will also be checked.

