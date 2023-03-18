Police arrest traffickers involved in smuggling drugs through drones
Crime
Two of the suspects are from Shakargarh and two from Lahore
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five members of a drug traffickers’ gang at Baramanga, a border area of Shakargarh.
DSP Rai Ehsan Elahi told reporters at a press conference that the gangsters had been arrested in Baramanga area. Police, he said, had recovered three kilogrammes of heroin, eight batteries and a drone camera which was used to smuggle drugs to India.
Two of the suspects were from Shakargarh and two were from Lahore, police said. They said the suspects used to smuggle heroin to India through drone cameras as they got their destination location on Whatsapp. Police also said the suspects would get instructions from Dubai.