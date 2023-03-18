Man shot dead by robbers over resistance

Crime Crime Man shot dead by robbers over resistance

Number of people who have been killed in Karachi this year due to robbery resistance has reached 28.

18 March,2023 01:10 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A young man was killed by robbers over resistance in the provincial capital on Saturday.

Police said 21-year-old Muhammad Idrees was on his way home after having a meal with his friends at an eatery, when he was stopped by robbers. The suspects threatened him to hand over his mobile phone and shot him dead as Idrees refused to do so.

Police added that the suspects fled afterwards leaving their bike on the site. They had stolen the recovered bike near Sohrab Goth area.

The deceased belonged to Rahim Yar Khan and he had moved to Karachi two months ago for employment. Police said the dead body will be shifted to his city after completing all the legal formalities at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The number of people who have been killed in Karachi this year due to robbery resistance has reached 28.

