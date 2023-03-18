Two women among 4 shot dead in Rawalpindi's Kallar Syedan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Four people including two women were killed in a firing incident in Kallar Syedan area of Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident happened in Bail which is a mountainous area on the boundary of Rawalpindi and Azad Kashmir.

Police said two women were also among dead. They were identified as Zulaikhan Bibi and Nazrina Bibi. The other people killed in the incident are Ansar and Pervaiz.

Police said initial investigations suggested the incident was an outcome of old enmity. Further investigations were underway.