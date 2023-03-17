Two-year-old dies after man poisons his family

Azhar first poisoned his wife and children and then tried to commit suicide.

17 March,2023 02:27 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A two-year-old girl died after a man fed poison to his family and also tried taking his own life in Surjani Town area of Karachi.

Rescue officials said Azhar first poisoned his wife and children and then tried to commit suicide. The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the family to a hospital.

Officials added that three people are being given mediacl treatment at the hospital. Among the survivors, the condition of the wife and four-year-old girl is critical. The deceased girl was identified as Umm-e-Haniya.

A police team was also present at the hospital.

Neighbours told the hospital administration that Azhar was working in a factory from where he was evicted. He was living in a rented house with his family.

