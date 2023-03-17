Seven killed after bullets showered at vehicle in Zhob

Crime Crime Seven killed after bullets showered at vehicle in Zhob

Levies officials rushed to the site as soon as the incident was reported.

17 March,2023 12:22 pm

QUETTA (Web Desk) – At least seven people were shot dead as bullets were showered at a vehicle in Balochistan’s Zhob district.

According to the Levies officials, the incident took place in the Khurlam area of Murgha Kibzai. A tribal elder Ahmed Khan Kibzai and his two brothers were also among the dead.

Officials said Ahmed Khan Kibzai was travelling in his vehicle along with his two brothers and some other people when unidentified shooters hiding in mountains opened fire on the vehicle using automatic weapons as a result of which seven people died on the spot, while one person was injured.

Levies officials rushed to the site as soon as the incident was reported and shifted the bodies and injured to the district hospital in Zhob.

The dead were identified as Wahid Khan Kibzai, Abdul Manan Kibzai, Naik Mohammad Badeenzai, Sultan Khan Badeenzai, Fazal Rehman Kibzai and Najibuddin Kibzai. The man injured in the incident was identified as Jalal Khan.

A senior Levies official said the bodies of Mr Kibzai and his two brothers were charred as the vehicle later caught fire.

The cause of the killing was not immediately known, and the authorities were investigating the incident. Officials said Ahmed Khan Kibzai was wanted in many cases by the Levies Force and was an absconder. He also had tribal enmity.

