Four women murdered over family feud in Mansehra

17 March,2023 11:03 am

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) – A man shot dead his wife, mother-in-law and two sister-in-laws over family dispute in Mansehra on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in Oghi Tehsil of Mansehra, where the accused Sajid entered the house and opened fire, as a result of which the accused's wife, mother-in-law and two sister-in-laws lost their lives.

DPO Oghi said only women were present in the house when the shooting incident took place.

Police further said Sajid was married to the victim one and a half years ago. His wife came to her parents’ house due to domestic violence and had filed a case for divorce. The accused killed her along with three others in rage.

The police shifted the dead bodies of the women to a hospital for post-mortem. The accused has been arrested and investigations are underway.

