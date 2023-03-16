CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Kohat operation

The arrested terrorists belong to Derra Adamkhel

16 March,2023 02:43 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department, during an operation on Thursday in Kohat region, apprehended two most wanted terrorists.

The CTD Peshawar officials said operation was conducted on a tip-off. The arrested terrorists belong to Derra Adamkhel.

The officials further said that terrorists were also wanted by law enforcement agencies in many terrorism incidents including attacks on Junglekhel, Billitang and Jarma police stations.



Interrogation from the terrorists nabbed during the operation was underway.