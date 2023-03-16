Peshawar mosque blast: Two facilitators of suicide bomber arrested

One of the arrested suspect belongs to Afghanistan

16 March,2023 10:45 am

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Law-enforcement agencies have arrested two alleged facilitators of a suicide bomber who blew himself up at the Peshawar Police Lines mosque in January this year.

Sources claimed that one of the arrested suspect identified as Malik Saad from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan is involved in the suicide attack. The suspect was trying to flee abroad at the time he was arrested. Officials seized his passport and other documents.

Sources further said the other suspect, who belongs to Khyber district, was arrested from Hashtnagri area of Peshawar.

More than 90 people, a majority of them were policemen, were martyred and over 150 others wounded in the suicide blast on January 30.