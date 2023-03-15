Adulterated spices confiscated in Kasur raid

15 March,2023 03:42 pm

KASUR (Dunya News) – A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team on Wednesday confiscated adulterated spices in a raid at a grinding unit at Sandah Kalan.



The PFA director general said the team destroyed 137 kilogrammes of spices after they proved adulterated and injurious to health. Officials also found that the workers had no medical certificates, he added.



The DG said the spices were marketed after being packaged in the name of known brands. These were supplied to markets in Lahore and other cities.

A case has been initiated against outlet owner Ansar Ali.