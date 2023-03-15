Rangers, police apprehend three dacoits in Karachi operation

15 March,2023 12:55 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Police and Rangers in a joint operation at Mauripur Road of Karachi on Wednesday arrested three dacoits allegedly involved in various dacoity and street crime incidents.



A Rangers spokesman said Muhammad Anwar Bangali, Muhammad Sameer alias Riaz and Irfan Bangali were arrested in operation carried out on intelligence tip-off. A 30-bore pistol and a 9mm pistol with ammunition was recovered from their possession.



The spokesperson further said the suspects were involved in more than 60 incidents of snatching mobile phones, cash and motorbikes from citizens at Mauripur Road, Shinvari Hotel, Gulbai, ICI Bridge and Fishery areas.



The Rangers spokesperson added that during initial investigations the robbers had confessed to committing dacoities and street crime, besides injuring many others on offering resistance.



He said the dacoits were also jailed in past on charges of committing various crimes. Raids were underway to apprehend other accomplices of suspected robbers.

The arrested dacoits have been handed over to police alongwith weapons recovered from their possession for further legal action into the matter.