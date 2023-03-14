Two brothers shot dead over property dispute

Police claimed to have gathered evidence and launched investigation.

14 March,2023 03:14 pm

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – Two brothers were shot dead by a group of assailants over property dispute at Mian Sahib village on Tuesday.

Sources said three brothers were going to a court to attend hearing in a property dispute case when rivals opened fire as a result of which two of them were killed. The injured was shifted to hospital.

