Several arrested after charred body of young man recovered

14 March,2023 02:05 pm

JHELUM (Dunya News) – Police on Tuesday arrested the family who burnt the body of a young man after cutting him into pieces.

The victim Shoaib Hussain was killed in the name of honor two weeks ago. Police managed to track down the suspects of murder with the help of modern investigation methods.

The arrested accused included a woman and several others.

Police spokesman said the deceased Shoaib Hussain had an affair with the accused family’s daughter-in-law to be, and so they conspired to kill him.

The suspects should be produced in court today [Tuesday] for remand, he said.

