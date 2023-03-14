Bahawalnagar: Six wounded in clash between two groups

14 March,2023 11:30 am

BAHALWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – Six people were injured as a result of a clash between two groups in a village on the outskirts of Bahawalnagar district of Punjab on Tuesday.

Police said a clash took place between two groups over a trivial verbal dispute during which both sides used axes and sticks as a result of which six people were wounded including three women.

Officials added that the injured have been shifted to a hospital for medical assistance and an investigation has been launched.

