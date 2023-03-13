Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Bahawalnagar

Police arrest the accused

13 March,2023 06:08 pm

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A man on Monday sliced his wife to death over a domestic dispute prompting the police to unearth the cause of the incident.

Reports said the incident took place in the premises of City Haroonabad police station where Amjad, the accused, was enraged over the dispute and attacked his wife which resulted in her death.

Police arrested the accused and transferred the dead body to the hospital.