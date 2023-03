Robber shot dead in 'encounter'

13 March,2023 03:45 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A robber was shot dead in an alleged encounter with police while his accomplice was injured on Super Highway.

According to police, the team recovered two pistols, mobile phones and a motorcycle from the suspect.

The two persons, police said, were wanted in several cases.