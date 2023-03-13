Man, two sons murdered over enmity

13 March,2023 11:48 am

JHELUM (Dunya News) – A man and his two sons were shot dead near Malot village in Jhelum on Monday, witnesses and police said.

Bashir was going to a court along with his three sons to appear in a case hearing when their rivals intercepted them and opened fire. The shooting left Bashir and his sons Zaryab and Daniyal fatally wounded. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

