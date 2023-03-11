Robber shot dead in 'encounter' with police

Police said the suspect fell to the bullet of his own accomplice.

11 March,2023 02:34 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A robber was killed in an alleged encounter with the CIA Shahdara police.

Police said officials at a picket tried to stop motorcyclists who opened fire. As the policemen returned fire, they said, one of the robbers was shot dead. Police said the suspect fell to the bullet of his own accomplice and three others made good their escape.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Mohsin Majeed who was wanted in 80 cases of heinous crime. Raids were being conducted to arrest the absconders, they added.