CTD tracks down four more suspects in Punjab

Three suspects have been arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan and one in Rawalpindi.

11 March,2023 02:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested four suspects in combing operations across Punjab.

The CTD authorities said that on the direction of Punjab IGP Usman Anwar, teams conducted 45 combing operations in several districts of Punjab and quizzed 2,114 people. They said 530 of those people were verified through biometric system and four suspects were eventually taken into custody.

In Lahore, officials said, as many as 1,002 people were questioned on suspicion. They said those arrested were further being investigated.